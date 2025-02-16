Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 171 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $619,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $460.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.88. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $607.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.