Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $545,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,200,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

QUAL opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average is $179.40. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.