Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 11.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Sysco by 9.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,796,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,410,000 after purchasing an additional 422,954 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,790,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,789,000 after purchasing an additional 375,409 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,983,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

