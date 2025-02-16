Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,409,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $532.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.51 and a 200-day moving average of $570.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,231,699. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

