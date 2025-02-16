Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,590 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $228.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.38.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

