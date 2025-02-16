Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 116.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

