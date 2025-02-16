Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 363 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

