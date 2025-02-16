Avestar Capital LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 145.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $107.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

