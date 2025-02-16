Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $432.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.57 and a twelve month high of $445.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

