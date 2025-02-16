Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $243.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.42. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $262.26.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

