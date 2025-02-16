BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

BAESY stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 113,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 56,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

