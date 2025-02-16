Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 25.1% in January

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

