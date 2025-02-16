Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 25.1% in January

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.