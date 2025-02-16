Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 549 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of -2.75. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $62.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

