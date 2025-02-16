Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $228,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,491,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 32.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,864,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 195.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,852,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $8,451,632.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,136.05. This trade represents a 55.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $311,357.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,961.44. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,287,014 shares of company stock worth $76,969,089 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Roblox Stock Up 1.7 %
RBLX opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.46.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 795.19% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
