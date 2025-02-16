Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 80,974 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,974 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 21.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Logitech International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 23.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 301.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 34,129.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $105.06 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Logitech International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.