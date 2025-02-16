Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of H stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.