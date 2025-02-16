Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 9,815 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $306,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,043 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,572.89.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $31.34 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 861.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

