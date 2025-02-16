BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BDO Unibank Trading Down 1.7 %

BDOUY opened at $24.57 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

