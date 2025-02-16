Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

