Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

