Beacon Capital Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,857,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy
In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Price Performance
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $337.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $543.00.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.