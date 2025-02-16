Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 513,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $199,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

HD stock opened at $409.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.