Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.40. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 369,232 shares changing hands.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$56.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

