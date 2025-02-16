Best Airline Stocks To Watch Now – February 16th

RTX, United Airlines, American Airlines Group, TransDigm Group, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that operate airlines. These stocks represent ownership in the airline company and can be bought and sold on the stock market, with their value influenced by various factors such as industry performance, fuel prices, and demand for air travel. Investing in airline stocks can be volatile due to the cyclical nature of the industry and various external factors impacting airline operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.68. 7,714,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,731. RTX has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

United Airlines stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,480. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,186,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,274,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $20.67 on Friday, hitting $1,315.29. 350,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,920. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,136.27 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,300.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.04.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $65.41. 6,046,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,671. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

