Best Defense Stocks To Research – February 13th

BigBear.ai, Boeing, Celestica, Rocket Lab USA, and Howmet Aerospace are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the production and supply of military equipment, technology, or services to governments and military organizations. These companies often benefit from government defense spending and contracts, making their stocks resilient to economic downturns or political instability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 79,489,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,518,969. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.82. 2,796,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,985. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. 9,670,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,515,242. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $33.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,951. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Recommended Stories