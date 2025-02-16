Best Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

Shopify, GoDaddy, Vertiv, Mondelez International, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that operate within the social media industry. These companies provide platforms and services that enable users to create, share, and engage with content online, generating revenue through advertising, subscription fees, and other related sources. Popular examples of social media stocks include companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Snap Inc. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $128.36. 8,508,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,349. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $128.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $29.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.58. 4,395,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.81. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.18. 7,151,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,545,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,040,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,455. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $812.44. The stock had a trading volume of 542,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,661. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,008.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $735.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Featured Stories