Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,844,857 shares changing hands.

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

