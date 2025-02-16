BioCardia Announces Completion of Enrollment and Dosing in CardiALLO™ Trial**

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) recently reported a significant development in its CardiALLO™ Allogeneic Mesenchymal Cell Therapy Phase I/II trial. The company disclosed the successful completion of enrollment and dosing in the low dose cohort on February 13, 2025. This trial is specifically designed to address patients suffering from ischemic heart failure of reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and marks a pioneering effort as the world’s first prospective trial of allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) intended for treating HFrEF patients with heightened markers of heart stress and systemic inflammation.

A press release issued by BioCardia detailed the milestone achievement. The therapy aims to offer innovative treatment avenues for individuals grappling with the complexities of heart failure and related conditions. The company’s focus on utilizing allogeneic MSCs underscores a cutting-edge approach in the sphere of regenerative medicine and cardiovascular care.

As part of the disclosure, a copy of the press release with further details has been provided as Exhibit 99.1 alongside the recent announcement.

In a bid for transparency and compliance, BioCardia also shared pertinent information by including Exhibit 104, which constitutes the Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL Document).

With such advancements in their clinical trials and therapeutic approaches, BioCardia demonstrates a commitment to pioneering research and patient-focused healthcare solutions. The successful enrollment and dosing in the low dose cohort reflect a step forward in the company’s mission to combat heart failure and improve patient outcomes.

As BioCardia continues its endeavors in the realm of cardiovascular health, shareholders and industry stakeholders await further updates on the progress and outcomes of the CardiALLO™ trial.

This news update showcases BioCardia’s dedication to advancing medical research and underscores the company’s pivotal role in the domain of regenerative therapies for heart-related conditions.

The financial implications and future projections related to this milestone moment will be areas of interest for both investors and the medical community as BioCardia navigates through the subsequent phases of its groundbreaking trial.

The details of this development and other financial updates will be vital to follow as BioCardia remains at the vanguard of innovative cardiac care solutions.

