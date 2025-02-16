bLong Financial LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.6% of bLong Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

AMD stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

