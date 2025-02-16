bLong Financial LLC Invests $309,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

NYSE LMT opened at $423.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.58 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

