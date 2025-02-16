bLong Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,058,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.90 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average is $165.50. The company has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
