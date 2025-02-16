Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $119.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.84 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

