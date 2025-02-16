Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 470,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $113.47.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
