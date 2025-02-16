Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 470,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $113.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.