Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.02. The company has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

