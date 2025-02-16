Blue Trust Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VBR stock opened at $203.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.