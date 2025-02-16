Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after purchasing an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.