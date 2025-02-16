BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.58. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 107,768 shares.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.