BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.58. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 107,768 shares.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 36.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,561,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,234 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 713,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 284,913 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 78,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

