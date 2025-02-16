Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IBTL stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

