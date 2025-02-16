Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.16). Approximately 578,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 960,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.11).

Boku Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.59. The stock has a market cap of £638.19 million, a PE ratio of 88.87 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Boku

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.