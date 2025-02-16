Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Bravura Solutions’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Bravura Solutions Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56.
Bravura Solutions Company Profile
