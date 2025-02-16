Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Bravura Solutions’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Bravura Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Bravura Solutions alerts:

Bravura Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.