Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Up 37.7% in January

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $27.68. 3,537,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,659. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.48%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

