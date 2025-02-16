Brokerages Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) PT at $62.60

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRKS. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,947,860.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,336.43. The trade was a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $723,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,257.18. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSE PRKS opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.99.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

