Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.16 and traded as high as C$84.84. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$84.78, with a volume of 1,361,898 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$99.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.51.

In related news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.87, for a total transaction of C$2,096,630.00. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

