Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $96.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.42%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 272,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

