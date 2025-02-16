BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 986,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 620.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.