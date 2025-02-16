Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cadence Design Systems stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

