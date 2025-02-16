Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 129,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,889. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 59,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

