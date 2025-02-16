Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 129,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,889. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $7.35.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.