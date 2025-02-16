Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.86 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 8,962 shares.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £19.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick (Philip) Rodgers bought 31,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £10,013.44 ($12,603.45). Also, insider Stuart Gall purchased 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,586.53). Corporate insiders own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

