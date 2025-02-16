Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – February 16th

CSX, Raymond James, Molson Coors Beverage, Celsius, and TC Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks refer to shares of companies that are listed and traded on stock exchanges in Canada, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Investors can trade Canadian stocks to gain exposure to the Canadian economy and industries, as well as diversify their investment portfolios internationally. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,739,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,859. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.63. 1,699,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,078. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.67 and its 200 day moving average is $143.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of TAP traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.33. 3,271,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,908. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $22.34. 7,129,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806,089. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $46.05. 3,448,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55.

