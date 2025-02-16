Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CEPO) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Cantor Equity Partners I’s (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Equity Partners I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cantor Equity Partners I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Cantor Equity Partners I Price Performance
CEPO opened at $10.14 on Friday. Cantor Equity Partners I has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.
Cantor Equity Partners I Company Profile
